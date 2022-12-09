20 Years

AUDACY Hot AC WTSS (STAR 102.5), News-Talk WBEN-A, and Country WLKK-W284AP (107.7 & 104.7 THE WOLF)/BUFFALO raised over $80,000 in donations for the SPCA SERVING ERIE COUNTY in their 20th annual SPCA RADIOTHON on THURSDAY (12/8). The event has raised more than $2.8 million since 2002.

SVP/Market Mgr. TIM HOLLY said, “We take the opportunity to support the amazing and important work the SPCA carries out each and every day in our community very seriously, and express incredible gratitude for our listeners who rally to help fund the SPCA’s mission to make a difference.”

