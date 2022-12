Revamped

REDROCK MEDIA GROUP LLC's Classic Country KAAV (CAVE 97.7)/BENSON, AZ has relaunched as CANYON COUNTRY 97.7 with new call letters KCNN. The new format serves COCHISE COUNTY and SOUTHEAST ARIZONA with a mix of classic and contemporary Country music.

The station was purchased in SEPTEMBER from STEREO 97.7, INC for $200,000 (NET NEWS 9/9).

