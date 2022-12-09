Turner (Photo: Twanna Turner Facebook)

Several sources are reporting that IKE and TINA TURNER's son RONNIE TURNER is dead at the age of 62. MSN.COM says the actor passed away after paramedics were called to his SAN FERNANDO VALLEY home on Thursday (12/8). It’s not clear what medical condition he was suffering from, but the person who made the call reportedly said that he was having trouble breathing outside of their home and then later stopped breathing. He was reported dead on the scene.

RONNIE was Tina’s youngest biological son after she gave birth to his older brother CRAIG, who died in 2018 at 59. TINA adopted two of IKE’s children from other relationships (IKE JR. and MICHAEL). The music icon’s son had followed in her footsteps and pursued his own career in music as well as acting.

AFIDA, TURNER's wife posted on INSTAGRAM, “My god RONNIE TURNER a true angel hiuge [sic] soul highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby iyour [sic] mummy your nurse i did the best to the end this time i was no [sic] able to save you love u for this 17 years this is very very very bad i am very mad 😡.”

TURNER's sister TWANNA TURNER also posted news of his death on FACEBOOK.

