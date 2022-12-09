Rizzo With Two Jeffs

iHEARTMEDIA Talk WAIO (RADIO 95.1)/ROCHESTER afternoon hosts RICH "RIZZO" DEAVER and JEFF DALY met a homeless veteran at a store before their show at the start of the football season, and, finding out that he is a football fan with significant knowledge of the NFL, put him on the air picking winners... and his success has led to listeners donating money and clothes and offering him work.

"MONROE AVE FOOTBALL DADDY JEFF" has become a regular feature of "RIZZO & JEFF," and his record for the season stands at 28-6-1. A GOFUNDME campaign has been set up to raise funds to help JEFF get back on his feet; he recently spoke to his mother for the first time in twenty years and is working to stay sober.

Check out the GOFUNDME page here.

« see more Net News