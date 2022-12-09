New Record Label

NOFX's FAT MIKE has launched BOTTLES TO THE GROUND, a new label imprint of the punk label FAT WRECK CHORDS. The new label will be owned all members of NOFX and include bands that do not fit the traditional FAT WRECK CHORDS sound. The first three signings of BOTTLES TO THE GROUND are CODEFENDANTS, BRITISH duo THE MEFFS and NOFX's ERIC MELVIN's EDM project MELVINATOR.

FAT MIKE said, "When NOFX first played AMSTERDAM in 1988, we were invited to the closing night of one of the most infamous squats in the city. Not just a squat, this was a punk bar that instructed everyone to smash all glasses and bottles on the street after we emptied them. Apparently, there would be no repercussions from the city because no one owned it. So, we drank all night along with hundreds of punks and every fucking bottle got smashed. To me, it looked like how punk rock music should feel. BOTTLES TO THE GROUND is the beauty of disaster."

