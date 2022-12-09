Hawaii's Finest Talent

After an 8-week statewide campaign to find new local artists, PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP’s KQMQ (HI93) HONOLULU, KLHI (HI92) MAUI, /Hawaiian KAPA (100.3) HILO, and KSRF (HI95) KAUAI announced the winners of their musical performance contest, HAWAII’s FINEST TALENT. The winners receive the chance to win cash, air travel, a professional studio recording session, radio station exposure, and a performance at HAWAII’s FINEST 13 Year Anniversary Bash at the HAWAII CONVENTION CENTER on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16th.

PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP announced the winners are: In the 18 and under category: HUI PU, a musical group consisting of guitarist DONOVAN “DRE” ALOS, MACYN-SHAYNE HANAWAHINE on bass, and KALA’I KEALOHA playing ukulele. In the 18 and over category, the winner was ukulele player CHAVIS CABANTING.

KQMQ PD KELSEY “K-SMOOTH” YOGI said, “Following HI93 OAHU's successful annual tattoo contest, we continue to celebrate local culture by featuring local music brought to life by PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP listeners statewide.”

KLHI PD KAWIKA “VEEKA” said, “So stoked for the enthusiasm that was brought on by the contestants. This was a unique opportunity and we're happy to have our listeners have a hand in this fun campaign.”

PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP RVP JOSHUA MEDNICK said, “PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP is uniquely positioned to conduct this type of talent search. PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP was born on the islands and remains 100% local to this day. With the only statewide audio platform in HAWAII, leveraging our collection of live and locally programmed radio stations enables us to connect directly with the local music scene on all islands. This is just cool! To be able to provide ‘undiscovered talent’ access to sponsorship, studio time, radio airplay and exposure on stage is something we do not take for granted. We are very grateful to our sponsors, especially SOUTHWEST AIRLINES and HAWAII’s FINEST for helping us make dreams come true for local performers.”

HAWAII’s FINEST CEO PAULELE ALCON said, “HAWAII’s FINEST thrives to represent and support all things HAWAII. Through hard work and the Aloha spirit, we promise to never give up or forget where we come from. Our brand and clothing company was born on MOLOKAI and opening this contest up to a statewide audience with PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP was extremely important to me.”

