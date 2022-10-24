Brown (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Congratulations to ZAC BROWN BAND frontman ZAC BROWN, who has revealed his engagement to model, actress and stuntwoman KELLY YAZDI. PEOPLE.com confirmed the news that the WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist popped the question in HAWAII earlier this year, but the couple has kept their relationship private.

According to PEOPLE, YAZDI has acted in series including “HAWAII Five-O” and “STEVE AUSTIN’s Broken Skull Ranch Challenge,” and in the film “The Martial Arts Kid.” Her stunt work is featured in KATY PERRY’s "Harleys in HAWAII” music video.

BROWN has five children from his previous, 12-year marriage, which ended in 2018. They range in age from 8 to 15.

