Entries Being Accepted Now

Big $$$$$ awaits! $10,000 is up for grabs in the new RADIO's GOT TALENT competition, open to radio talent and programs for the most entertaining radio content. Are you ready to win?

NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES will use its proprietary software and systems to have randomly selected paid respondents evaluate all eligible entries for their entertainment value. At least 100 screened respondents across the U.S. will evaluate each valid submission to reveal what on-air talent listeners like best in each category.

The RADIO's GOT TALENT contest is open to radio programs and personalities of multiple formats and experience levels. Must by 18 years or older to enter. Includes internet radio talent and shows, as well as broadcast radio talent and shows.

ENTERING IS EASY! Go to www.radiosgottalent.com and upload a one- to three-minute audio submission of an on-air bit, show break, parody or running feature that best showcases your talent or show. Each person or show may submit in more than one of 10 categories (with a maximum of three entries allowed per person or show), including:

Top 40/Main & Rhy

AC/Hot AC

Alternative

Rock/Classic Rock

Classic Hits/80s

Country

Urban/R&B

Christian

Sports

Talk

ENTER NOW: Show us your chops! Enter right now for a chance to shine and win cash for yourself or a favorite charity of your choice. Deadline for submissions for RADIO's GOT TALENT is JANUARY 19th, 2023. RADIO's GOT TALENT finalists will be announced on MARCH 2nd, 2023. Winners will be revealed and recognized at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT in APRIL 2023.

RADIO's GOT TALENT is sponsored by ALL ACCESS, BENZTOWN, DOLLINGER STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION, McVAY MEDIA, and NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND COMPLETE CONTEST RULES: Visit www.radiosgottalent.com or email SUSAN AKSU at BENZTOWN or call her at (818) 842-4600.

« see more Net News