Church and McBryde (Photo: Chris Hollo)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s ASHLEY McBRYDE was inducted into the GRAND OLE OPRY cast on SATURDAY night (12/10) by fellow member and close friend TERRI CLARK. McBRYDE had been surprised in OCTOBER with an invitation to join the OPRY (NET NEWS 10/6).

On SATURDAY night, McBRYDE and CLARK collaborated on a version of McBRYDE’s “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” the song that earned her a standing ovation on the night of her OPRY debut in 2017. CLARK recalled that McBRYDE knelt and kissed the circle of wood in the center of the OPRY HOUSE stage that night, then told the newest member, “Right then we all knew you belonged here. The OPRY is a family and, my sister, you have earned your spot at the table.”

A tearful McBRYDE then eloquently spoke, saying, “This moment is the biggest of my life. And if it’s your first time to be at the OPRY, this is what it feels like every time you are here. It looks like it’s made of brick and mortar, but it is pure, pure love. That is what you are experiencing. Thank you. I know what this means. I know what my responsibilities are, and I take this very seriously. And God bless Country music.”

Following her induction, McBRYDE collaborated with ERIC CHURCH — a surprise guest for the audience — on the song “Bible and a .44.” CHURCH, who championed McBRYDE earlier in her career, then finished the evening with a solo, acoustic set.

“What a great night for country music and what a great addition to the OPRY,” said OPRY Executive Producer DAN ROGERS. “Watching ASHLEY on stage tonight, I think almost everyone in the room as well as those tuned in could feel a collective approving nod from those who have come before, as well as the sense that the future is wide open for this new member and for this show edging closer to its landmark 100th year.”

Watch McBRYDE’s induction with CLARK here.

