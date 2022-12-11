Merloni (Photo: Facebook)

AUDACY's Sports WEEI/BOSTON's LOU MERLONI, former RED SOX infielder, is out on PM Drive on the station. His contract expires at the end of the year, and fellow host CHRISTIAN FAURIA is moving to Middays. BOSTON.COM is reporting MERLONI was informed last week that the station would not be renewing his contract after eleven years, although there is a possibility he will continue to contribute to the station’s RED SOX game coverage.

MERLONI confirmed the news that he was leaving the show in a tweet SUNDAY night (12/11). He will be on the show through this coming week and plans to explain his status today (12/12).

MERLONI’s departure will end a decade-plus run as a regular voice at the station. The FRAMINGHAM native joined WEEI in 2008 as a frequent co-host of “THE BIG SHOW,’’ a year after his 15-season professional baseball career ended.

BOSTON.COM further reports FAURIA, the former PATRIOTS tight end who joined WEEI in MAY 2014, will be paired with ANDY GRESH in Middays. Current co-host RICH KEEFE is expected to be reassigned, possibly moving to nights.

There is no word yet on the stations' long-term plans for PM drive, although MEGHAN OTTOLINI, who joined the show in MAY, is expected to remain.

Click here to read more.

« see more Net News