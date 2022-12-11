KAZ

Sound1 Media is relaunching the throwback radio show NEW JACK RADIO With DJKAZ after a one year hiatus. Host and Executive Producer DJKAZ was dealt a life changing event that left him unable to continue with the show. In the summer of 2021 KAZ’s youngest daughter tried to take her own life.

After the break, KAZ is now ready to return to the airwaves with the show, with all new segments, interviews, top throwback hits and great production value.

KAZ stated that it was the hardest thing to stop production of the show after building something over 5 years in the making that listeners truly enjoyed.

“I was saddened that I had to make the calls to all the station affiliates that I had to stop production of the show. I had a life changing event that left me unable to focus and continue to make an amazing product that I had so much passion for. Today I still have trouble talking about the incident, I had a year to recover and during that time I continued to think about the show and the listeners. What I went through I hope as a parent no one ever has to go through.”

The show plays classic hits from the late 80's and early 90's R&B, Hip Hop from the "New Jack Swing Era." Stations interested in airing NEW JACK RADIO can reach out to KAZ: kaz@newjackradio.net.

« see more Net News