Sir Elton John (Photo: Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

ELTON JOHN is quitting TWITTER saying the platform’s policy shift will let misinformation flourish. The 75-year-old announced his departure from the social media platform on FRIDAY (12/9), telling his 1.1 million TWITTER followers: “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.”

JOHN added, following the recent takeover of the social media platform by ELON MUSK, "I’ve decided to no longer use TWITTER, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

MUSK, has repeatedly questioned TWITTER’s commitment to free speech, and has made a number of controversial changes to the platform since buying it for $44 billion in OCTOBER.

MUSK has faced serious backlash after initiating mass layoffs, reinstating the accounts of controversial figures including former Pres. DONALD TRUMP, and rolling back a COVID-19 misinformation policy. JOHN is one on a list of many celebrities who have announced they are "quitting" the social media platform, including THE VIEW's WHOOPIE GOLDBERG. Click here to read more from CNN.





