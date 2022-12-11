Morning Co-Host Opening

iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 WIHT (HOT 99.5)/WASHINGTON DC has a rare Morning Show Co-Host opening for the right person. Are you outgoing, a social media guru, pop culture and information junkie? If you’re a strong communicator, dynamic storyteller and every part of your life an open book, they need to hear from you!

3+ years of on-air radio experience required. Please make sure to send audio demo of on-air interviews, commentary, announcements, etc. Interested candidates should apply here.

The Company is an equal opportunity employer and will not tolerate discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, ethnicity, national origin, marital status, protected veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected classification or status.

