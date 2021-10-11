Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Smith/Petras Hold Top Spot; The Weeknd Top 5; Lil Nas X Top 10; Meghan Trainor +1100 Spins; JVKE Top 15

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS hold the top spot for a 4th week with "Unholy"

* TAYLOR SWIFT remains the runner up with "Anti-Hero," up 1127 spins

* THE WEEKND moves into the top 5 with "Die For You," up 6*-5* and is +641 spins

* LIL NAS X goes top 10 with "Star Walkin (League Of Legends)," up 11*-10* and is up 471 spins

* MEGHAN TRAINOR is up 1108 spins, and climbs 14*-12* with "Made You Look"

* JVKE enters the top 15 with "golden hour," rising 17*-15* and +359 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT goes top 20 with "Lavender Haze," up 24*-18* and +1264 spins

* LOUD LUXURY debuts at 38* with "These Nights," featuring KIDDO at +236 spins

* JUNG KOOK debuts at 40* with "Dreamers"

Rhythmic: Tyga/Jhene/Pop Smoke New #1; King Combs x Kodak Black Top 5; Drake/21 'Loco' Top 10

* TYGA takes over the top spot, moving 4*-1* with "Sunshine," featuring JHENE AIKO & POP SMOKE, up 597 spins

* KING COMBS x KODAK BLACK go top 5, up 6*-5* with "Can't Stop Won't Stop" - up 510 spins

* RIHANNA is closing in on the top 5, moving 8*-6* with "Lift Me Up," up 200 spins

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE go top 10, up 13*-10* with "Circo Loco," up 289 spins

* THE WEEKND is on the cusp of the top 10, rising 14*-11* with "Die For You," up 425 spins

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE now have two in the top 15, rising 18*-15* with "Rich Flex," up 616 spins

* FINESSE2TYMES goes top 20 with "Back End," motoring 24*-19* and +324 spins

* LIL UZI VERT surges 26*-21* with "Just Wanna Rock," up 491 spins

* NICKI MINAJ, MALUMA, and MYRIAM FARES leap 40*-32* with "Tukoh Taka" and are up 328 spins

* KAROL G debuts at 33* with "CAIRO," up 269 spins

* METRO BOOMIN debuts at 36* with "Creepin’," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE

* DDG enters at 37* with "9 Lives," featuring POLO G & NLE CHOPPA

* CHEF SEAN debuts at 39* with "Runaway," featuring B OFFICIAL & BZ BWAI

* FRENCH MONTANA enters at 40* with "Yes I Do," up 198 spins

Urban: Glorilla/Cardi B New #1; Future 'Love' Top 3; Rihanna Top 10; SZA, Finesse2Tymes, Moone Walker Top 20

* GLORILLA takes the top spot with "Tomorrow 2," featuring CARDI B, up 2*-1* and is +1053 spins

* FUTURE has two of the top four as "Love You Better" surges 7*-3* and is up 798 spins

* RIHANNA goes top 10, up 12*-9* with "Lift Me Up," and up 307 spins

* SZA surges into the top 20, moving 24*-16* with "Shirt," up 625 spins

* FINESSE2TYMES goes top 20, up 21*-17* with "Back End," up 515 spins

* MOONE WALKER also enters the top 20, up 23*-19* with "Lizzo," up 189 spins

* CHRIS BROWN vaults 40*-26* with "Under The Influence," up 353 spins

* JEREMIH debuts at 34* with "Changes," up 334 spins

* CHALIE BOY enters at 40* with "Thick Fine Woman"

Hot AC: Taylor Holds Top Spot; Guetta/Rexha Top 3; Smith/Petras Top 5; P!nk Nearing Top 10; Paramalee Top 20

* TAYLOR SWIFT holds the top spot for a 3rd week with "Anti-Hero," up 136 spins

* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA go top 3, up 6*-3* with "I'm Good (Blue)," up 353 spins

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS enter the top 5, moving 7*-5* with "Unholy" at +379 spins

* P!NK is nearing the top 10, up 13*-11* with "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," up 157 spins

* MEGHAN TRAINOR holds at 16* with "Made You Look," but is +355 spins

* PARAMLEE goes top 20 with "Take My Name," up 21*-20*

* TAYLOR SWIFT's "Lavender Haze" rises 25*-23* at +456 spins

* BEYONCE leaps 33*-24* with "Cuff It," up 190 spins

* KELSEA BALLERINI also goes top 25 with "Heartfirst," up 29*-25*

* CHARLI D'AMELIO debuts at 38* with "if you ask me to"

Active Rock: Ozzy Edges Metallica For Top Spot; Theory Of A Deadman; Hardy Top 20

* OZZY OSBOURNE takes over the top spot, moving 3*-1* with "One Of Those Days," up 103 spins - edging out METALLICA by one spin in the battle of legends

* METALLICA vaults 7*-2* with "Lux Aertna," and are up 392 spins

* THEORY OF A DEADMAN go top 15, rising 16*-13* with "Dinosaur," up 64 spins

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH are nearing the top 15, up 19*-16* with "Welcome To The Circus" and +142 spins

* HARDY goes top 20 with "JACK," up 21*-19* and +80 spins

* MOTIONLESS IN WHITE move 36*-30* with "Werewolf" at +57 spins

* TIGERCUB debut at 39* with "The Perfume Of Decay"

* IGGY POP enters at 40* with "Frenzy"

Alternative: Blink-182 Hold Top Spot; Top 10 Mostly Steady; White Reaper, Yeah Yeah Yeahs Top 20

* BLINK-182 hold the top spot with "EDGING" for a 6th week

* Once again, the top 10 remain relatively steady

* TALK is at 5* with "Run Away To Mars" at +112 spins

* THE 1975 are up 8*-7* with "I'm In Love With You" is +96 spins

* PHOENIX are nearing the top 10, up 13*-11* with "Tonight," featuring EZRA KOENIG, up 97 spins

* WHITE REAPER go top 20, up 21*-18* with "Pages," up 114 spins

* YEAH YEAH YEAHS also enter the top 20, up 23*-20* with "Burning," up 51 spins

* BLUE OCTOBER debut at 38* with "Where Did You Go I'm Less Of A Mess"

* THE DRIVER ERA enter at 40* with "Malibu," featuring ROSS LYNCH & ROCKY

Triple A: Phoenix/Ezra Koening Hold Top Spot; The 1975 Top 10; Beach Weather, Joe P Top 15

* PHOENIX hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Tonight," featuring EZRA KOENIG

* Most of the top 10 was relatively stable

* THE 1975 go top 10 with "I'm In Love With You," up 13*-10* and +33 spins

* BEACH WEATHER enter the top 15, up 17*-14* with "Sex, Drugs, Etc.," up 45 spins

* JOE P goes top 15 as well with "Off My Mind"

* OMAR APOLLO enters the top 20, up 22*-18* with "Evergreen"

* BEABADOOBEE also go top 20, rising 21*-19* with "The Perfect Pair"

* LOCAL NATIVES debut at 28* with "Just Before The Morning"

* TAYLOR SWIFT enters at 29* with "Snow On The Beach"

