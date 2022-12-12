Raschdorff (Photo: Axel Martens)

BMG has appointed PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE/GERMANY Dir/Marketing PIERROT RASCHDORFF as Sr. Dir./Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. The BERLIN-based RASCHDORFF will report directly to BMG Chief Content Dir. DOMINIQUE CASIMIR.

CASIMIR commented, "At BMG, we celebrate the power of diversity and recognize our responsibility to make a difference and contribute. PIERROT will take an important key role in further developing and accelerating BMG's diversity and inclusion strategies. I am delighted to have him on board!"

RASCHFORFF added, "I couldn’t be more excited about joining BMG! Music has the universal and emotional ability to connect people, even more, it forms communities and fosters faith in one’s diversity. I am convinced that BMG is the right place for me to work on the mission for greater diversity every day!"

