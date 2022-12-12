Perez

YEA NETWORKS' syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO co-host SERINA PEREZ has inked an extension keeping her with the show for an additional two years. PEREZ, who co-hosts the show with TINO COCHINO, co-host NICASIO, and Executive Producer/personality MATT HIRT, has officially been with the show since DECEMBER 2020 after a two-month audition.

On his FACEBOOK page, show host/founder TINO COCHINO said PEREZ is "a true professional. More importantly, she’s coachable. She’s been in this industry for sometime and never once questioned our way of doing radio. She’s listened, learned and executed. I’m excited to keep growing our brand with, in my opinion, one of the most organic and genuine personalities in our industry."

