ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT VP Promotion/Triple A JASON MARTIN has left the company after 23 years to seek new opportunities. ATLANTIC RECORDS Director of Triple A Promotion BRIAN CORONA will now cover the format for ELEKTRA as well.

MARTIN began his tenure in Regional Promotion covering DENVER for ROADRUNNER RECORDS and rose to VP of Rock and Triple A promotion for ELEKTRA.

ELEKTRA Co-President MIKE EASTERLIN said, “I want to personally thank JASON for so many great years together, working everything from SLIPKNOT to TWENTY ONE PILOTS. He has always been a consummate professional, willing to jump in and do whatever it took to help us win. I want to wish JASON the best of luck in all of his future endeavors.”

MARTIN can be reached at TheJasonMartin@Icloud.com

