WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC SVP/Theatrical & Catalog Development and SH-K-BOOM/GHOSTLIGHT label founder KURT DEUTSCH has been named SVP at WARNER MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT & THEATRICAL VENTURES. The NEW YORK-based DEUTSCH, with WARNER MUSIC GROUP since 2017, will report to WARNER MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Pres. CHARLES COHEN.

COHEN said, “WARNER MUSIC GROUP has long been an avid supporter of musical theatre, and I’m very happy to be expanding WME’s scope by bringing KURT into our division. The theatre world is a dynamic, thriving arena that perfectly dovetails with our burgeoning film and TV ventures. KURT is highly respected throughout the theatrical community, and his deep experience, brilliant creative instincts, and invaluable relationships will be pivotal as we continue to expand our IP development, investment, and production. We’re looking forward to all the compelling projects and new opportunities that he’ll be spearheading under the WME banner.”

DEUTSCH said, “I’m excited to be able to build on my work at both GHOSTLIGHT and WARNER CHAPPELL by joining CHARLIE and the team at WME. The musical theatre space today is filled with more incredible talent than ever, from powerful new songwriters and performers to outstanding book writers and lyricists to innovative directors and producers. I’m looking forward to helping create, develop, and market new shows and productions that will inspire and enthrall audiences across the globe, while building a timeless repertoire of modern classics for the WARNER family.”

