Toy Drive

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KBOI-A-F/BOISE collected over 15,000 toys and $45,000 in cash for the U.S. MARINE CORPS RESERVE's TOYS FOR TOTS in its 12-day annual "IDAHO's Largest Toy Drive" event NOVEMBER 25th through DECEMBER 6th.

PD NATE SHELMAN said, "In a year marked by inflation, seeing the BOISE community come through to take care of the kids so they can experience joy this Christmas is very heartwarming. KBOI RADIO considers it an honor to help the U.S. MARINE CORPS RESERVE accomplish their mission with TOYS FOR TOTS in BOISE.”

U.S. Marine Capt Johnson, Shelman, Staff Sgt. Paala

