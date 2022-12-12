Eilish (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has launched its MUSIC 4 GOOD charity auction to benefit WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN and PLANNED PARENTHOOD, as well as other organizations around the world, teaming with CHARITYBUZZ to offer exclusive items and experiences provided by artists and record labels.

Auction items include VIP meet and greet tickets to KATY PERRY’s PLAY residency in LAS VEGAS, tickets to BILLIE EILISH’s "Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore" in LOS ANGELES, an A+R session with REPUBLIC RECORDS in NEW YORK, a signed guitar from SHAWN MENDES, and accommodations for two on the BLUE NOTE At Sea Cruise and an exclusive dinner with BLUE NOTE President, DON WAS.

Bidding is under way at https://digital.umusic.com/music4good-charityauction.

