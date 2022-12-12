Wahl

GRANT WAHL, the widely acclaimed soccer journalist who died while covering the WORLD CUP in QATAR SATURDAY (12/10), was a prominent podcast host as well as a writer and eloquent spokesperson for soccer in AMERICA. WAHL hosted "FUTBOL WITH GRANT WAHL," a weekly podcast co-hosted by soccer broadcaster and "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" producer/cast member CHRIS WITTYNGHAM, most recently for LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's MEADOWLARK MEDIA. The show issued a special episode SATURDAY (12/10) with WITTYNGHAM offering a tribute to his late co-host. WAHL also served as a producer on MEADOWLARK, OCELLATED MEDIA, and SKYLARK SPORTS' documentary on the MEXICO-U.S. soccer rivalry, "GOOD RIVALS."

WAHL, whose death while covering the soccer tournament shocked the sports world and raised questions and suspicions, wrote for SPORTS ILLUSTRATED (including the first national profile of LEBRON JAMES) before being let go for questioning company-wide layoffs under new ownership, more recently worked as a freelancer with a SUBSTACK column and was a frequent expert guest on several TV networks and radio shows. At the QATAR WORLD CUP, WAHL was detained before a match for wearing a rainbow t-shirt in support of LGBTQ+ soccer fans and his final SUBSTACK post took QATAR to task for human rights violations, including the death of several migrant workers during the construction of the WORLD CUP stadia.

On behalf of MEADOWLARK, CEO JOHN SKIPPER issued a statement calling WAHL "a consummate and courageous journalist who was holding truth to power and standing up for the rights of those less-privileged and more maligned up to and including the last day of his life.... no American journalist has done more than GRANT in explaining, exploring and proselytizing for the world's game and its ascension in the U.S. "

