Charity Drive

Retired RADIO ONE News-Talk WBT-A-F/CHARLOTTE host JOHN HANCOCK's 29th annual "HANCOCK’S BIKES FOR KIDS" collected 800 bikes for children in need this year. This year's edition, airing 5-9p (ET) FRIDAY (12/9), was a partnership with crosstown CBS affiliate WBTV, with the entire WBT air staff and WBTV's JAMIE BOLL joining HANCOCK for the event, which has collected about 20,000 bicycles along with gifts, food, and clothing over the years. 579 bicycles were donated during the event, with more coming in throughout the weekend.

“What an energetic night filled with good, positive, uplifting people,” said HANCOCK. “I truly am humbled by the efforts of so many. Think of the stories we created.”

