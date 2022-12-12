King

RCA RECORDS/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist ELLE KING pulled out of three radio shows in TAMPA, DETROIT and SEATTLE last week after suffering a concussion. The performer took to her TWITTER account to make the announcement to fans, writing, “No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me,” and adding that she attempted to play through it, performing at three scheduled shows, “but the travel, lights, all of it only exacerbated things.”

KING, who gave birth to son LUCKY in SEPTEMBER of 2021, said she suffered the concussion after tripping on the stairs while going down to "make a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in the concussion." She thanked the radio stations for their understanding, and also thanked the artists who filled in for her, writing, “I wish you all happy and healthy holidays and I can’t wait to get back out next year and sing with you soon.”

