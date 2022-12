Hannity

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's BARRETT NEWS MEDIA offshoot has issued its first survey of the "Top 20 National News/Talk Radio Shows Of 2022," with PREMIERE NETWORKS' SEAN HANNITY on top. The list was compiled from a vote of 44 PDs and corporate executives, with 49 shows considered.

The list:

1. SEAN HANNITY, PREMIERE NETWORKS

2. CLAY TRAVIS and BUCK SEXTON, PREMIERE NETWORKS

3. MARK LEVIN, WESTWOOD ONE

4. DAN BONGINO, WESTWOOD ONE

5. GLENN BECK, PREMIERE NETWORKS

6. BEN SHAPIRO, WESTWOOD ONE

7. GEORGE NOORY, PREMIERE NETWORKS

8. BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS RADIO

9. DAVE RAMSEY, RAMSEY SOLUTIONS

10. DANA LOESCH, RADIO AMERICA

11. ERICK ERICKSON, COX MEDIA GROUP

12. JOE PAGS (PAGLIARULO), COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS

13. ARMSTRONG AND GETTY

14. MIKE GALLAGHER, SALEM RADIO NETWORK

15. LARS LARSON, COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS

16. JIMMY FAILLA, FOX NEWS RADIO

17. MARKLEY, VAN CAMP AND ROBBINS, COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS

18. JESSE KELLY, PREMIERE NETWORKS

19. BILL O'REILLY, KEY NETWORKS

20. MICHAEL BERRY, iHEARTRADIO

