Top 10

It's four weeks in a row for iHEARTRADIO promos to maintain a substantial lead on MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser chart for DECEMBER 5-11, although the freebies fell again in total instances, declining from 118,257 instances three weeks ago, 96,370 instances two weeks ago, and 95,377 last week to 89,560. PROGRESSIVE continued its alternating weeks in and out of the top 10, this week dropping out after jumping into second place last week; KOHL'S increased its frequency this week to jump into second place, while the spread of the flu and resurgence of COVID-19 variants has the CDC up from tenth into third place and anti-viral PAXLOVID surging from 16th to 6th place.

The top 10 this week:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 89560 instances)

2. KOHL'S (#6; 40989)

3. CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#10; 36098)

4. STATE FARM (#7; 34151)

5. LOWE'S (#5; 31688)

6. PAXLOVID (#16; 31256)

7. VICKS (#9; 31197)

8. BOOST MOBILE (#8; 28714)

9. GRAINGER (#17; 25648)

10. THE HOME DEPOT (#3; 25308)

