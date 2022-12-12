Now Available

AUDACY News KNX-A-F/LOS ANGELES anchor ROB ARCHER moonlights as a musician, and he tells ALL ACCESS that he has released his second album under his "band" name HOMEBOY VERONICA. ARCHER, who played and recorded everything on the album solo, says that the record, "Human Variation," was influenced by the passing of his parents and is thus "a little darker and more introspective than my first."

Purchases of the album on BANDCAMP will see ARCHER donating a portion of the proceeds to the ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION in his mother's memory; click here to buy the album from BANDCAMP, and the album is also available via APPLE MUSIC, SPOTIFY, and AMAZON

