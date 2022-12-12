Million Dollar Show

iHEARTMEDIA's nationally syndicated host BOBBY BONES and his band, THE RAGING IDIOTS, will return to NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM for their sixth "Million Dollar Show" on FEBRUARY 21st.

Benefiting ST. JUDE CHILDREN's RESEARCH HOSPITAL, the lineup, in addition to BONES, includes MICHELLE BRANCH, DEANA CARTER, RANDY HOUSER, TRACY LAWRENCE, and PARKER McCOLLUM, with more to be announced.

BONES and his show have raised more than $24.6 million for ST. JUDE and other causes. FEBRUARY will also mark the 20th anniversary of the show and 10 years since it moved from AUSTIN to NASHVILLE and refocused on Country in national syndication.

