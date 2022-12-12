WYEP Supports Teen Talent

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH announces the 10th Annual WYEP "REIMAGINATION: THE TEEN RECORDING PROJECT THAT ROCKS". The program pairs talented teens with experienced mentors to record and produce original music.

WYEP LIZ FELIX shared “Musicians who are just beginning their careers face more challenges than ever. At WYEP, we’re proud to provide tools and resources to give young artists a chance to effectively express themselves through music. And with WYEP’s access to PITTSBURGH stages including our own, WYEP gives our up-and-coming artists opportunities to build fanbases and advance their skills.”

THE GRABLE FOUNDATION is a major supporter of REIMAGINATION. The REIMAGINATION 2023 application process is now open for submissions here. Training runs from JANUARY through MAY with live performance opportunities including their album release party in JUNE.

