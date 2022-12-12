On Tour In 2023

JANET JACKSON is hitting the road for the first time in four years with her ninth concert tour, “TOGETHER AGAIN." LUDACRIS will be her special guest on all dates.

The 33-city tour produced by LIVE NATION will start in Spring 2023 and some of touring cities along the way will include ATLANTA, NEW YORK, TORONTO, DALLAS, ORLANDO, and KANSAS CITY. The kickoff will start in HOLLYWOOD, FL on APRIL 14th at HARD ROCK LIVE and will wrap up in SEATTLE on JUNE 21st at the CLIMATE PLEDGE.

The tour will mark her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight two of JACKSON’s biggest albums; 25 years of “The Velvet Rope”, and 30 years of “JANET.”

CITI card members will have access to presale tickets from TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13th starting at 11a local times through THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15th.

General Tickets go on sale FRIDAY DECEMBER 16th at LiveNation.com.

« see more Net News