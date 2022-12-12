Cast Member Shot At

RON SEXTON, a comedian and voice actor for THE BOB AND TOM SHOW says he's lucky to be alive after someone shot at him on the North side of INDIANAPOLIS around 2a SUNDAY MORNING (12/12) at 82ND STREET and SHADELAND AVENUE. Local TV station WTHR (13NEWS) is reporting Sexton's car had nine bullet holes in it after the incident.

SEXTON believes he knows who the shooter is and that he was targeted. He told WTHR, "Last night, it came to a head with me all of a sudden pulling up to a red light and seeing him in my blind spot on my driver's side, and he pulled a weapon. In 'Sopranos,' they say you don't hear it, you're right, you don't hear it. I didn't hear anything. I felt glass. I felt glass on my face, on my ears, everything."

SEXTON sped away, running through red lights. He told 13NEWS that's when IMPD arrived. RON is safe and was unharmed and THE BOB & TOM SHOW has increased police presence at its INDIANAPOLIS studio this morning as the shooter has not yet been captured. He said he's worried for his life and for his parents' lives. The investigation is ongoing. Click here to read more from 13NEWS.

« back to Net News