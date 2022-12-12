Galbete-Velilla And Bender

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has added Alvaro Galbete-Velilla to the team as SVP/ Web3 & Metaverse New Business and elevated KRISTEN BENDER to SVP/Digital Innovation Strategy & Business Development.

GALBETE-VELILLA has occupied leadership positions in the music and tech space for more than 20 years and joins UMG from SOUNDCLOUD, where he served as Dir./Business Development, overseeing numerous partner relationships, deals and product integrations. Earlier, Galbete-Velilla co-founded PULSELOCKER, a pioneering DJ-oriented streaming platform, and as CEO and CPO signed licensing deals with major and independent labels. His broad background also includes roles at OM ENTERTAINMENT GROUP and PACHA GROUP. And earlier in his career, he founded several independent record labels.

GALBETE-VELILLA said, “Thanks to the acceleration of technology development, a new generation of artists and fans are creating and discovering music in ways where the spatial and social dimensions play a much more critical role than before. These new platforms, immersive experiences, models, and creator economies represent the next frontier for music and I'm incredibly excited to join one of the industry's most talented teams to build on UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP's mission in artistry and innovation.”

BENDER has been working in music and technology focusing on creative and commercial digital initiatives since 2003. She joined UMG’s Digital Strategy team in 2019 as SVP/Business Development & Strategy, where she has been responsible for maximizing partnership opportunities in the social media space and leading digital business implementation with UMG’s label groups. Prior to that role, BENDER served as the head of Digital Marketing for UME, UMG’s global catalog division.

BENDER said, “Most of the music industry’s biggest partners today started out as an idea propelled by a lot of passion. I’m thrilled to take on this new role to help guide the next generation of entrepreneurs and startups at the intersection of music and technology, and I look forward to nurturing the development of groundbreaking creative and commercial opportunities of the future for our artists, labels and music fans around the world.”

« see more Net News