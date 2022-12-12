Bootcamp

NEON HUM MEDIA has chosen the participants in its third Editors Bootcamp for print editors or audio producers from underrepresented groups who want to become podcast editors. The selected students, who will receive expert instruction in podcast editing and one of whom will be offered a freelance editing job, are MORGAN GIVENS, DANIELLE HEWITT, EUNICE KIM, THOMAS LU, STEPHANIE WARNER, and SARAH WHITES-KODITSCHEK. The course starts on JANUARY 23rd.

Exec. Editor CATHERINE SAINT LOUIS said, “Now more than ever it’s important to not just work towards one’s own goals, but to give back to people who are coming up. Bootcamp helps talented people pivot to story editing and learn by editing actual podcast episodes and mixes.”

2023 instructors include WONDERY Sr. Story Editor PHYLLIS FLETCHER; LAist STUDIOS editors AUDREY QUINN and SOPHIA PALIZA-CARRE, and Executive Producer ANTONIA CEREIJIDO; FUTURO STUDIOS VP/Podcasts MARLON BISHOP; and FONOGRAFIE COLLECTIVE producer and editor RUXANDRA GUIDI. NEON HUM's JONATHAN HIRSCH and STEPHANIE SERRANO will also offer guidance.

