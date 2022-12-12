Judi Baker

POSITIVE ALTERNATIVE RADIO President EDWARD BAKER has lost his wife, JUDI, following a long battle with cancer. JUDI was a writer, gardener, quilter/seamstress, and equine enthusiast. Her reserved manner was often offset by an entertaining, wry sense of humor to those who knew her. She was a loving mom and adoring, supportive partner to EDDIE. She was most recently dreaming of building her horse boarding business on the family farm in RINER, VA.



“JUDI was a gracious, kind woman who loved JESUS and the mission of PAR,” said EVP BRIAN SANDERS. “Our president has lost his lifelong companion and we have lost part of our family. We ask for everyone’s prayers for EDDIE and his family during this difficult time.”



Services are planned for 2p (et) on (12/16) at MCCOY FUNERAL HOME in BLACKSBURG, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to the OVARIAN CANCER RESEARCH ALLIANCE here.



BAKER was 78 years old.

« see more Net News