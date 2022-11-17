Record Membership

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) is reporting record-high membership, boasting 4,966 professional members, the highest since membership numbers have been tracked. Among other benefits newly accepted and renewed members qualify to vote for the 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, which is set to return to TEXAS this MAY for the first time since 2015’s 50th anniversary show.

Several new members recently visited the ACM's new headquarters in NASHVILLE to contribute to a video touting the benefits of membership. They include artists MADELINE EDWARDS, THE WAR AND TREATY, ERNEST, JORDAN HARVEY, KELLEIGH BANNEN and MEGHAN PATRICK. Watch it here.

ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE said, “Our members are the lifeblood of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome so many new members into the ACADEMY and to announce that we’ve hit record-high membership heading into 2023. The ACADEMY’s membership is made up of so many essential voices in our Country community, and with our growing membership, the ACADEMY is even better able to serve as a powerhouse advocate for fans, artists and our industry as a whole.”

VP/Artist and Industry Relations, Governance and Board Administration TOMMY MOORE added, “For new members and renewed members alike, this is a very exciting time to be part of the ACADEMY with submissions for the 58th ACM AWARDS opening in JANUARY and voting beginning in FEBRUARY. ACM members will play an active role in shaping the future of Country music through helping the ACADEMY promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, and shaping the genre of Country music for a global audience.”

