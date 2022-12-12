CUMULUS Alternative WKQX (Q101)/CHICAGO middayer LAUREN O’NEIL re-ups for another three years. O'NEIL has been with WKQX for over 10 years.

"We are beyond delighted to announce the re-signing of LAUREN O'NEIL to a new 3 year contract extension at WKQX," said CUMULUS VP/Rock Formats & Q101 PD TROY HANSON. "LAUREN is Q101, the face and spirit of our beloved brand. The passion, execution and all around excellent work that Lauren exudes on the daily is evident to anyone who comes in contact with her. We are grateful to retain and bottle all of that for years to come. The strong bond she has crafted with our valued listeners, coupled with amazing client relationships is second to none. In addition, as our designated Social Media Captain for the brand, LAUREN has grown the outreach of our digital platforms exponentially over the course of that last 15 months and we are very proud of her work in this area."

