AUDACY Country WRXL-HD2-W253BI (BIG 98.5), News-Talk WRVA-A-W241AP, Top 40 WRVQ (Q94), AC WTVR (MIX 98.1), and Hip Hop WBTJ (106.5 THE BEAT)/RICHMOND, VA raised more than $287,000 for CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OF RICHMOND AT VCU in its 11th annual "36 Hours for Kids Radiothon" on NOVEMBER 30th-DECEMBER 1st. The event, a partnership with crosstown NBC affiliate WWBT-TV (NBC 12), has raised over $2,2 million in the last decade for the hospital.

“We are grateful for the generosity of our listeners in their support of CHoR and the families and children the hospital serves in the RICHMOND community,” said SVP/Market Manager BENNETT ZIER. “We are also thankful for the contributions of the many volunteers who donate their time. ‘36 Hours for Kids’ could not happen without their dedication and support.”

