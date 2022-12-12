Ringside: A Fight For Kids

THE CHARLEY FOUNDATION, a non-profit organization that provides support to charitable agencies addressing the critical needs of children, has announced the card for "Rumble On The Row," its 19th annual "Ringside: A Fight for Kids" event.

Happening MARCH 3rd at THE FACTORY's LIBERTY HALL in FRANKLIN, TN, the boxing matchups will include HUSKINS-HARRIS BUSINESS MANAGEMENT's DOROTHY YOUNG vs. MAVERICK MANAGEMENT Mgr. MARNE McLYMAN, BIG LOUD Artist Mgr. DREW MAGID vs FBMM Account Mgr. TRIPP KING, entrepreneur EVANE STONER vs TORREZ MUSIC GROUP Artist Mgr. EMILY VINCENT and WILL CALL CINEMATIC, LLC Photographer/Dir. WILL CARNAHAN vs. BRAINSTEM DIGITAL co-owner/Dir. Photography RYAN HAMBLIN.

The evening features gourmet dining, live music performances, a silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind items, and the "Rumble on the Row" bouts. The funds raised will provide assistance to disabled and underprivileged children served by medical, recreational and care groups. All tables sold out prior to the matchup announcement. A limited number of standing-room tickets are available here.

