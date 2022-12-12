Debuts Today

A new true crime anthology podcast from CAMPSIDE MEDIA and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT looking at mysterious disappearances is debuting its first nine-episode season TODAY (12/12). "THE EVAPORATED" is bowing with season one, subtitled "GONE WITH THE GODS" and looking at those in Japanese society who sometimes vanish on purpose, co-hosted by JAKE ADELSTEIN and SHOKO PLAMBECK; the first two episodes have been posted TODAY, with THE BINGE subscribers able to immediately access all nine episodes.

“When I was a kid my dad got into some trouble so we ended up hiding out in rural JAPAN for a while. That’s one reason I feel drawn to johatsu, evaporating,” said PLAMBECK. “We had our own reasons for choosing to evaporate, but there’s such a fascinating array of circumstances that’s led others to do the same.”

“I am excited to take listeners into a colorful, mysterious realm that’s yet to be explored in audio,” said ADELSTEIN. “I’ve been a reporter in JAPAN for 30 years, and I’m sadly used to seeing people here one day and gone the next. Including trusted sources. This series will take us into the underworld and beyond as we explore unique stories of Japanese society that have rarely been revealed before, including the worlds of police, private detectives, night movers and the vanished -- as they pursue and hide from each other.”

