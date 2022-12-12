Stupeck

NASHVILLE-based GRASSROOTS PROMOTION has elevated HEATHER STUPECK to Dir./Marketing in conjunction with an expansion of services that now include design, social media consultation and management, along with previously implemented streaming initiatives. The company will continue to focus on small-market radio promotion.

GRASSROOTS PROMOTION Co-Owner/Managing Partner NANCY TUNICK said, "I am so excited to have HEATHER’s social media marketing and design expertise in a role that will allow our company to continue its growth on the digital side while building on our existing radio success. This music environment provides endless opportunities for an artist to reach a wide and passionate audience as well as deepen their connections with those fans, and we are uniquely equipped to facilitate that connection."

STUPECK said, "We're expanding in a way that fits really well with what I enjoy doing. I'm really excited to lead this department and our clients creatively in the new year."

Congratulate STUPECK here.

« see more Net News