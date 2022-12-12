Griffin

RED STREET COUNTRY artist RYAN GRIFFIN has also signed with RED STREET PUBLISHING, the label group's recently launched publishing arm. As a songwriter, GRIFFIN co-wrote KELSEA BALLERINI's #1 single, "Dibs," while emerging as a rising artist in his own right. His "Salt, Lime & Tequila" earned him a spot on SIRIUSXM's "The Highway's" show, "On The Horizon."

GRIFFIN said, "Everyone at RED STREET COUNTRY has really championed me as an artist, so signing with RED STREET PUBLISHING just seemed like a great next step. Songwriting has always been a real passion of mine, and I’m thrilled to be working with an organization that really values songwriters and their creativity."

RED STREET Sr./Dir. A&R KELLY KING added, "RYAN GRIFFIN immediately felt like a natural fit since we were already working so closely with him on the label side. We were fans of his writing first for a very long time, and I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with him on the publishing side."

