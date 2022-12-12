Raising Money For St. Jude

iHEARTMEDIA/HOUSTON held their sixth annual SUNNY 99.1 ST. JUDE Radiothon, raising over $355,000 to benefit ST. JUDE CHILDREN’s RESEARCH HOSPITAL. iHEARTMEDIA/HOUSTON also hosted the ST. JUDE HOUSTON Golf Classic which raised over $336,000, led by iHEARTMEDIA HOUSTON President EDDIE MARTINY, along with on-air hosts MICHAEL BERRY & DOUG PIKE.

iHEARTMEDIA/HOUSTON VP/Programming MARC SHERMAN said, “Fundraisers like ours help ensure families never receive a bill from ST. JUDE for treatment, travel, housing or food. All a family should worry about is their child’s well-being. We are grateful for our donors, listeners, and sponsors.”

Since 2013, iHEARTMEDIA/HOUSTON has raised over $4.3 million for ST. JUDE CHILDREN’s RESEARCH HOSPITAL.

The iHEARTMEDIA/HOUSTON stations include AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1), Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ), Hip Hop-R&B KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT), N/T KTRH-A, Sports KBME-A (SPORTSTALK 790), News-Talk KPRC-A , and News KXYZ-A.

