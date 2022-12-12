Raising Money For Lurie Children's Hospital

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO held their “Lurie Children’s Radiothon,” raising over $735,000 to support the patients and families at ANN & ROBERT H. LURIE CHILDREN’s HOSPITAL of CHICAGO.

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO President MATT SCARANO said, “Hats off to the iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO team, advertisers and the Chicagoland community who continue to provide overwhelming support for the LURIE CHILDREN’s Radiothon. The $735,000 raised through donations will have a profound impact on LURIE CHILDREN’s patients, parents and families in our local community.”

LURIE CHILDREN’s President/CEO DR. TOM SHANLEY said, “The Radiothon has become a LURIE CHILDREN’s tradition, and we are so pleased to be able to share the stories of some of our amazing patients as well as our dedicated providers. iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO and all their listeners help us create healthier futures for children in CHICAGO and beyond.”

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO operates AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM), Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM), Gospel WGRB (INSPIRATION 1390), Hip Hop & R&B WGCI, R&B WVAZ (V103), Rock WCHI (ROCK 95 FIVE), and News WMFN-A (BIN 640 AM).

