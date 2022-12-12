Vanderheym (Photo: Jess Williams) and Moua (Photo: Jasmine Scheitel)

NASHVILLE-based music publishing company RHYTHM HOUSE has re-signed songwriter/producer ALYSA VANDERHEYM to its roster and promoted VANNA MOUA to Creative Dir., effective immediately.

VANDERHEYM originally signed her exclusive publishing deal with RHYTHM HOUSE in SEPTEMBER 2019. The multi-genre songwriter has co-written hits such as “Lose Somebody” by KYGO and ONE REPUBLIC, Country artist KELSEA BALLERINI's single “HEARTFIRST” as well as seven other cuts on the HEARTFIRST album, “I Remember” by CHEAT CODES and RUSSELL DICKERSON, and she had a #1 single with “Cold Beer Calling My Name” by JAMESON RODGERS ft. LUKE COMBS.

MOUA began her career at RHYTHM HOUSE in 2018 as an intern. Following her graduation from MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY, she was immediately hired as Creative Asst., which quickly led to her first promotion as Manager.

RHYTHM HOUSE VP STEVIE FRASURE said, “We're so lucky to continue working with both ALYSA and VANNA. ALYSA has really come into her own in the last few years and is just killing the game with more and more hits, not only as a writer but a producer as well. She continues to bring such fresh, creative energy to everything she does."

“I'm so grateful to continue working with this crew,” said VANDERHEYM. “[Company founder] JESSE [FRASURE] has been my biggest champ since day one, and I'm proud of what we've done together so far, but even more excited for what's to come!”

STEVIE FRASURE added of MOUA, "VANNA has been one of the best assets to RHYTHM HOUSE. It fills us with pride to see her grow from intern, to manager to director. She has truly taken on this position and made it her own. With both of these creative women, I know RHYTHM HOUSE is in the best hands in all aspects of the industry.”

MOUA added, "I'm so excited to be on this journey with my RHYTHM HOUSE team who continue to inspire me with their passion and drive each day. I'm very fortunate to call JESSE FRASURE, STEVIE FRASURE and ALYSA VANDERHEYM my dream team, and I look forward to our growth and all that is to come in this next chapter together!”

