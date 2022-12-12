Shapiro

PREMIERE NETWORKS has promoted VP/Sports Programming SCOTT SHAPIRO to SVP/Sports Programming, continuing to report to iHEARTMEDIA SPORTS EVP/Programming DON MARTIN. SHAPIRO has been with PREMIERE since 2015 and previously served as PD at ESPN RADIO and APD at WQXI-A (790 THE ZONE)/ATLANTA.

“SCOTT is a tremendous leader, incredible partner and wonderful friend,” said MARTIN. “I’m so proud of the talented family we have built on and off the air as we continue to produce the best sports audio content the industry has to offer. (PREMIERE Pres.) JULIE TALBOTT and I couldn’t be happier to recognize Scott’s efforts with this well-deserved promotion.”

“I’m truly blessed to be working with such great people,” said SHAPIRO. “JULIE TALBOTT and DON MARTIN are wonderful tone-setters who have set a world-class culture. The team I’m fortunate to work with on the air and behind the scenes inspires me on a daily basis to put my heart in and give this role my all.”

« see more Net News