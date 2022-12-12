DaBaby And Roddy Ricch (Photos: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Hip Hop artists DABABY and RODDY RICCH are being sued for alleged copyright infringement over their 2020 song, "Rockstar". Producer JUJU BEATZ (real name CRAIG MIMS) filed the suit in a FLORIDA court on FRIDAY (12/9). MIMS alleges that his song, "Selena" was ripped off by the the artists and others named in the suit to create "Rockstar". INTERSCOPE RECORDS A&R executive CAROLINE DIAZ, producer SETHINTHEKITCHEN, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC are also named in MIMS' suit.

The suit is the second in as many weeks for RODDY RICCH. Last week, RICCH was sued for alleged copyright infringement over his single, "The Box". (NET NEWS 12/9)

See more on the DABABY, RODDY RICCH, "Rockstar" suit from MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE.





