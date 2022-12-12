Helping Pets

HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO's morning guys SHERMAN & TINGLE held the 7th annual live broadcast and fundraiser, “Operation: Santa Paws" on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10th and raised over $25,000 in pet food, supplies and monetary donations from the live broadcast and from donations received online at wdrv.com.

SHERMAN & TINGLE commented, “We could not be more grateful to our loyal listeners for the outpouring of generosity and support. This year's 'Operation: Santa Paws' exceeded our collective expectations. The many homeless and less fortunate pets in our region will certainly have a happier Holiday Season -- and a much more comfortable 2022. Thank you Driver Nation!”

WDRV partnered with The Anti-Cruelty Society – a local organization helping thousands of pets and their humans every year through adoptions, veterinary programs, investigation and rescue, behavior support, education, and more.

