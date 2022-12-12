Audacy Radiothon

AUDACY PHILADELPHIA raised over $194,000 for the CHILD LIFE, EDUCATION AND CREATIVE ARTS THERAPY DEPT. at CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA during its 21st annual “BIG 98.1 Loves Our Kids Radiothon.”

AUDACY PHILADELPHIA SVP/Market Manager DAVID YADGAROFF commented, “We are so thankful for the generosity of our listeners, fans and clients who donate each year to help the kids at CHOP. Seeing our communities come together to support this radiothon is amazing. We are proud to partner with CHOP to help put smiles on the faces of children and their families each year.”

The radiothon was broadcast live from AUDACY headquarters in PHILADEPHIA on DECEMBER 8th and 9th. The event was hosted by Classic Hits WOGL (BIG 98.1) morning show host COOP alongside an array of co-hosts, including talent from sister stations AC WBEB-F (B101.1), Top 40 WTDY-F (96.5 TDY), Sports WIP-F, News KYW-F and Talk WPHT-A.

