Friday Webinar

EDISON RESEARCH will present their final webinar of the year, "Top 10 Findings For 2022," on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16th at 9a (PT)/noon (ET).

This is the fourth year EDISON RESEARCH has compiled a Top 10 list from their various research projects. The webinar will showcase findings on audio, radio, podcasts, exit polls, and more.

Members of the EDISON RESEARCH team will present the findings, and a recording of the webinar will be made available. To register, click here.





« see more Net News