Benefits Hurricane Ian Relief

SUN BROADCASTING Active Rock WHEL-HD2 (ROCK 103.3)/FORT MYERS, FL presented the "Not So Silent Night" Silent Auction on SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11th at the LUCKY SCREW in downtown FORT MYERS, and featured an acoustic set from rockers FAME ON FIRE. The evening benefits the Collaboratory, providing emergency funds for SOUTHWEST FLORIDIANS in need post HURRICANE IAN.

WHEL APD/MD ANTHONY "ROACH" PROFFITT said, "Even two months after the storm so many people still have so little. We decided to do what we could to help, and boy was the support from bands and record labels amazing. We had just over thirty different items at the auction, including SCOTT STAPP of CREED stage worn leather pants, a SHINEDOWN "Planet Zero" stage worn jumpsuit and an original oil painting by LZZY HALE of HALESTORM. The support from our music community as well as the local SW FLORIDA community was tremendous. We had TV coverage from the local CBS affiliate (WINK NEWS) as well as FAME ON FIRE stopping by for an acoustic set."

Check out the WHEL FACEBOOK page here for a recap of the evening.

