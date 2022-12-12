KS95 Fundraiser

HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP-F (KS95)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL’s FOR KIDS live broadcast on FRIDAY (12/9) from the MALL OF AMERICA raised a staggering $1,012,846 in 12-hours! It was by far the biggest fundraising total raised in the 18-year history of the event, and the first time that over $1 million has been raised since 2004, back when the effort was a 4-day affair. Monies raised will benefit station partners, GILLETTE CHILDREN’S SPECIALTY HEALTHCARE and MASONIC CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL.

The day wrapped up with KS95 CLOUDS CHOIR, and over 5,000 people packing all four levels of the MALL OF AMERICA ROTUNDA to sing ZACH SOBIECH’s song “Clouds,” which was released by the station ten years ago to benefit the ZACH SOBIECH OSTEOSARCOMA fund.

KS95 Brand/Content Dir. MAT MITCHELL said, “There are an endless amount of thanks for the effort in this year’s KS95 FOR KIDS and CLOUDS CHOIR. From our partners in GILLETTE CHILDREN’S SPECIALTY HEALTHCARE and MASONIC CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL, to the KS95 Brand Team and HUBBARD RADIO staff, and of course the abundant support from our TWIN CITIES community and family. Thank you for an incredible day!”

